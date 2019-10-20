An organisation that encourages companies to hire apprentices has taken one of its own.

InvestSK, the development company owned by South Kesteven District Council, has recruited Helen Ward, 18, as an apprentice office assistant, while studying for an NVQ Level 3 in business administration at Grantham College.

InvestSK chief executive Steve Bowyer says Helen is already bringing valuable skills to the organisation and her appointment shows InvestSK is practising what it preaches.

InvestSK, Helen Ward and Steve Bowyer (19447201)

In July, InvestSK recruited Amy Clark as business and skills officer, who is working with local firms on their training needs and promoting the benefits of taking on an apprentice.

Pictured from left is Amy, Helen and Steve.