Stamford author Claire Maxted releases her first book, The Ultimate Trail Running Handbook

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 14:00, 03 January 2021

For most people 2020 has been a boring year - and January won’t offer much to look forward to either.

But for keen runner Claire Maxted it has brought two major blessings and the coming month promises even more excitement.

The former editor of Trail Running magazine, who lives in Stamford, is awaiting the publication of her first book on January 7, and her first baby on January 17.

