A town centre café has become the first to sign up to a plastic-free campaign.

Café Black, in High Street, Stamford, have replaced plastic strirrers with a sustainable wooden alternative, replaced plastic straws with paper ones, moved to cardboard takeaway boxes, changed to paper bags and now sell glass-bottled water.

It is part of the Plastic-Free Stamford campaign aiming to become the first plastic-free community in Lincolnshire and East Midlands.