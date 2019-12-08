Home   News   Article

Café Black, in High Street, Stamford, becomes the first café to sign up to the Plastic-Free Stamford

By Matthew Brown
-
Published: 17:00, 08 December 2019

A town centre café has become the first to sign up to a plastic-free campaign.

Café Black, in High Street, Stamford, have replaced plastic strirrers with a sustainable wooden alternative, replaced plastic straws with paper ones, moved to cardboard takeaway boxes, changed to paper bags and now sell glass-bottled water.

It is part of the Plastic-Free Stamford campaign aiming to become the first plastic-free community in Lincolnshire and East Midlands.

Matthew Brown
