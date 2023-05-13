Visitors poured into an event that has its second day tomorrow (Sunday, May 14).

Stamford Model Railway Show has gone from strength to strength since re-emerging after covid.

Now taking up several halls and rooms of Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane, the exhibition also features a ‘market place’ of trade stalls near the entrance, and plenty of working model layouts to admire.

Ethan and Robert Shilcock (aged 6 and 8)

It opened at 10am today (Saturday, May 13) and was busy from the start, attracting model rail enthusiasts, plenty of youngsters, as well as those simply curious to find out more about a hobby that has a huge hold on the nation.

The event is organised by members of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, and chairman Peter Davies, said he was ‘delighted’ by the way the first day had started.

“Everyone seems very happy and traders are doing well,” he said. “There has been a lot of interest in the layouts that are being exhibited and there is a great atmosphere – which I just love.”

A busy stall at the model railway exhibition, in Stamford.

At the opening of the show was new mayor of Stamford, Andy Croft, carrying out his first civic engagement as mayor. He had become ‘acting mayor’ after David Taylor handed back the chains of office in January and was made mayor earlier this week.

Cutting the tape was guest Suzanne Moon, news editor of the Mercury, with members of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, and Stamford Welland Academy Combined Cadet Force who helped to supervise the event.

A full report and lots more photos will be online after the weekend and in Friday’s edition of the Mercury.

Opening the event were cadet Harvey (12), Market Deeping Model Railway Club chairman Peter Davies, Suzanne Moon from the Mercury, Stamford mayor Andy Croft, club member John Harrison, and Kai (14) a lance corporal in the cadets. Photo: Paul Marriott

Stamford Model Railway Show is open from 10am to 4.30pm tomorrow (Sunday) with tickets available at the entrance to Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane.

Parking is free and the entry price includes an exhibition guide brochure.