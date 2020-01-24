The first episode of a new podcast is set to be released today (Friday, January 24).

The brainchild of Graham Cook, The Stamford Podcast is now available to download on iTunes and Spotify.

The first episode, entitled ‘The intro and vegan cookie dough’ introduces Graham, along with his co-hosts Lucy Warren and Molly Warren.

Stamford Podcast episode one - Molly, Graham and Lucy during the recording

They talk about New Year’s resolutions, what’s on in the next couple of weeks in Stamford and what Stamford means to them.

The podcast is due to be released fortnightly and will feature guests each episode from across Stamford, whether that’s celebrities, business owners or charity representatives. It’s recorded at MindSpace Stamford and New College Stamford is also supporting by assisting with equipment and editing.

