Stamford could hold its first Pride event next year thanks to a group of people keen to highlight the town’s diversity.

It would be the first event of its kind in Stamford, and follows hot on the heels of the Stamford Diversity Festival, which attracted thousands of people to the town recreation ground on the August Bank Holiday.

Nina van Dyck, one of the group involved in the idea said it was inspired by the success of the diversity festival and would be something in Stamford that everyone could enjoy and that would promote inclusivity.

A small scale pride event will be hosted to Stamford in 2022

“At the moment we’re in the discussion and planning stage, but we see it as having some music and theatre,” said Nina.

“We’re looking at things that would suit Stamford - not big marches but different events and entertainment that would fit the town.

“We would like to hold it in July or August next year, when the weather might be good, and we are thinking of having events in theatres and bars in Stamford leading up to it, to help fundraise for the main event.”

While Pride events have taken place in Peterborough and Leicester, Stamford Pride would be a first for the town.

The event is being discussed on a new public Facebook page set up by Nina, called LGBTQ+ Stamford social group. Anyone wanting to help or find out more can

join.