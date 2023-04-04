From an escape room and kayaking to a climbing wall and obstacle course, a new woodland adventure centre is almost ready to open.

Last year marked the end of an era as the final Rat Race Dirty Weekend - dubbed the world's biggest and muckiest obstacle course - was held in the grounds of Burghley.

Many of the obstacles are assembled in the month leading up to the race but the wooden structures, arguably the most popular, remain in place all year round.

Four years ago the avid runner and adventurer, Darren Grigas, came up with a plan to put the obstacles to good use.

While it wasn't possible at the time, last year Darren finally got the go-ahead from landowner Burghley Estates and creator Rat Race, and came up with plans to make an adventure centre based around the obstacles.

Recruiting his dad Paul and brother Richard for help and being given creative freedom, work started immediately after the race in May.

"Effectively we have been left with a blank canvas," said Darren.

He added: "It is a legacy to the Rat Race Dirty Weekend and an opportunity for everyone to take part.

"It has the same ethos. You don't have to be the fastest or super athletic as long as you have a crack at it."

Tucked away down a muddy farm track off Racecourse Road in Easton-on-the-Hill the new attraction is centred around a clearing in the woods.

The new addition to the Burghley woods is a multi-use wooden tower with a climbing wall, leap of faith and zip wires.

Darren and the Rat Race team spent a day trying out the new equipment and even for the daredevil he admits that the leap of faith is daunting.

The 45-year-old said: "I have always loved climbing but it is all great.

"I will be running it myself and building a team. "

Also in the clearing, but far enough away not to be dangerous if you have dodgy aim, is axe throwing.

Venturing slightly into the woodland are activities designed to test team building such as a Jacob's Ladder with rungs spread an increasing distance apart and a wooden contraption which Darren describes as 'an upstacle'.

"It is surprisingly tough," he said.

"We want people to get to the top and think that it was hard."

Close by is what appears to be a tree but is covered with hand holds you would usually find on a rock climbing wall.

They are located tactically so only someone with assistance - or who is at least 7ft tall - could reach to prevent any trespassers climbing up and getting hurt.

Various obstacles left over from the Rat Race are scattered throughout the woods leading up to the giant wooden structures which make up 'Ewok Village'.

It features log structures, tyres, netting and ropes all located at different levels throughout the forest canopy which have been in the woods since 2013 and used just one day a year.

Also being retained is a field full of tyres, including a tyre wall, and steep mounds.

It is Darren's hope that people will be able to complete a two-mile mini Rat Race, tackling all the obstacles surrounding the Forest Facility's base.

"All your work colleagues or friends who you bored to death on the Rat Race you can bring here so they can have a go," he said.

On sunnier days people will be able to climb a tall wooden structure next to White Water Reservoir, and jump into a deep pool made from sand and tarpaulin.

Plans are also being made to use the reservoir for water sports such as kayaking and paddle boarding in the warmer months.

Juxtaposing from the watersports are two escape rooms located in bunkers underneath postboxes and Tardis replicas.

Following the story of an old man living in the grounds of Burghley, investigators will have the ladder to the bunker removed until they solve a puzzle.

A space in the woods featuring empty cars has also been earmarked for laser tag with empty cars, tyres and fencing.

On the cards are also plans for motivational speaking and military training courses, similar to the SAS Who Dares Wins Programme.

Darren became involved with the Rat Race team after going on exhibitions and treks ‘leading groups of 30 to 40 people to incredible parts of the world’.

He knows a lot about endurance and last year took on the unofficial Rat Race Dirty Weekend ‘triple mucker’ which involved 60 miles of running and about 600 obstacles.

"I want to be able to motivate and inspire other people," said Darren, who lives in Thorney.

"You are never too old, young or unfit."

Darren, who owns Riverside Apartments in Stamford, hopes that the facility will bring tourists into the town and plans to team up with local businesses to create complete stays with accommodation and meals.

His aim is to make it a 'massive playground' for big kids.

On offer will be activities for small groups up to large corporate events with hundreds of people.

A harsh winter proved a hurdle to overcome when creating the site, which is ever changing due to being located in the forest.

But further challenges came when the site was broken into a few weeks ago.

The offender kicked in some of the office building and used the compostable toilet but the only thing believed to be stolen is a couple of helmets.

There are changing rooms on site as well as warm showers to wash off the mud and water.

The Forest Facility from Rat Race is set to open in the next couple of months with the booking system and website launching in the coming weeks.

Once open it will have to operate around the pheasant shooting season.

Updates will be posted on the business' social media.

A new playground will also be opening at Burghley soon.

