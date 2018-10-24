First LotterySK draw on Saturday

The inaugural draw of LotterySK is due to take place on Saturday (October 27) that will benefit 61 good causes across South Kesteven.

Just over 1,400 tickets have been sold so far and those who purchase before midnight on Friday (October 26), will go into a draw to win tickets to see Dick Whittington at either Stamford or Grantham.

A selection of representatives from the good causes set to benefit from LotterySK (4996778)

Players could scoop a £25,000 jackpot and tickets cost £1 each.

Visit www.lotterysk.co.uk to sign up and enter.