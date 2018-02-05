First Moonlight Walk planned for Stamford in aid of St Barnabas Hospice

A popular Moonlight Walk hosted by St Barnabas Hospice will be held in Stamford this year for the first time.

Now in its 11th year, the Moonlight Walk will be open to all Lincolnshire residents of Lincolnshire with two new venues - one at Lincoln’s Bishop Grosseteste University on Saturday, June 9, and another at Borderville Sports Centre on Saturday, September 15.

Amelia Mochan, event fundraiser for St Barnabas, said: “We are delighted to be adding a second Moonlight Walk in Stamford this year. There are so many amazing St Barnabas supporters across Lincolnshire, and we want to include everyone.

“Although the Moonlight Walk used to be ‘ladies only’, this year St Barnabas is encouraging the public to grab the girls and bring the blokes to what promises to be the biggest and best Moonlight Walk to date.

“Don’t worry ladies, you still get to wear those bright pink t-shirts, and local face painters and accessory stalls will be there to add all the sparkle you need!”

The Moonlight Walk is a flagship event for St Barnabas, and features a 10k route around Lincoln or Stamford. This year, St Barnabas is aiming to get 2,000 people walking shoulder to shoulder for hospice care, with the support of BG Conference and Events.

Registration will open at 8pm for each event, and people will be able to take part in an entertaining warm-up led by Stamford Fitness. Participants will have plenty of opportunity to purchase merchandise, professional photos and face painting before the walks begin. They will also receive a free event t-shirt and finishers’ medal on the night. Each participant will get a bacon, sausage or veggie bap and hot drink once the walks have finished.

Early bird registration is only £12 for adults and £7 for children (aged 11+ only), with each adult being asked to raise a minimum of £20. The early bird will end on Friday 6th April, so hurry and get your tickets at a discounted price!

To register visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/moonlightstamford18.