The organisers of the first Great Sacrewell Farm and Food Festival say last Satursday’; event was a success despite heavy rain.

Some 550 people turned up for the festival at Sacrewell Farm, Thornhaugh, to see cooking shows from chefs including Parveen the Spice Queen, Kwoklyn Wan, Simon Spooner and James Birchall (pictured). There was also arts and craft stalls, flour and bread making.

Farm spokesman Evey Verdegaal said: “We had no idea how many would turn up on our first event day but we had just over 550, which was brilliant support considering how much rain we had on the day. It was a definite celebration of world cuisine with Indian food, Sri Lankan Food, Filipino food and so on. We will be doing it again next year and we are also planning something food related at Christmas.”