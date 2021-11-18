The first shoppers were up early this morning for the opening of a new town supermarket.

On the shopping lists of those queuing outside Aldi in Uffington Road, Stamford, were a watermelon, a jar of jam and a bottle of Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

First in line - having turned up at 7.15am - were Matt Wilsher, 37, and Isadora Siqueira, 31, who live in Cecil Square, off Kettering Road.