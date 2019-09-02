First-time buyers in South Kesteven pay more than £40,000 more for their property than they would have paid five years ago.

The average price for first-time buyers in the area rose to £178,400 in June - an increase of £2,100 over the past year and £42,500 more than in June 2014.

This comes as new figures from the Land Registry Office show a 1.5 per cent increase in the annual growth of house prices in the area.

Aerial view of Stamford

The figures also show a slight increase in South Kesteven house prices.

The average sale price for houses in South Kesteven was £215,550 - a 0.8 per cent increase from the month before.

The area fell short of the East Midlands impressive 1.6 per cent increase from May, but above the national average of a 0.7 per cent increase.

While in Rutland house prices increased by 7.9 per cent to £327,483, the most expensive price across the East Midlands.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in South Kesteven with a 0.9 per cent increase to £157,286.

Buyers in South Kesteven paid 10.3 per cent more than the average price for a property in East Midlands (£195,000).