Customers and staff at a fish and chip shop have been thanked by lifeboat charity fundraisers.

Laura Reekie and fellow supporters of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution decided to present The Chip Shop in Main Street, Cottesmore, with a certificate acknowledging its support over the years.

The shop’s RNLI counter-top box has collected more than £450 in six years, giving the Rutland and Melton branch of the RNLI valuable support.

Staff at The Chip Shop, Cottesmore, with their certificate

Laura said: “They have helped to raise an exceptional amount of money by having the box there for customers. Nowhere else has generated that amount in the same amount of time.”

The Rutland and Melton branch of the RNLI was established as a guild more than half a century ago by Joyce Schofield, whose husband Gordon was saved by a lifeboat when his ship was torpedoed in the Second World War.

Their daughter still lives in Rutland and the charity branch holds collections and talks to raise awareness of the RNLI’s work.