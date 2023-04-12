Home   News   Article

Stamford cinema to show classic British films including Monty Python's Life of Brian and Chariots of Fire

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 12 April 2023

Five classic British films will be screened next month during a festival to mark the King’s coronation and raise money for a school’s cadet group.

Chariots of Fire, Lawrence of Arabia, The Long Good Friday, Monty Python’s Life of Brian, and Shakespeare in Love will show at Stamford Arts Centre Cinema in St Mary's Street.

Tickets are £9.80 (£9 concession), with profits from the festival helping 10 members of Stamford Welland Academy’s Combined Cadet Force fund an expedition to Borneo with the 1st Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles, where they will trek through the Mulu national rainforest. The cadets have a fundraising page and hope to raise £1,000.

Lawrence of Arabia
Lawrence of Arabia

Film details and booking information can be found on the Stamford Arts Centre website.

Burghley Estates is sponsoring the festival, with Knead Pubs – which runs the Tobie Norris pub in St Paul’s Street, Stamford – and Dawson’s of Stamford in Red Lion Square each sponsoring a screening.

The full festival schedule is:

Chariots of Fire
Chariots of Fire
  • Tuesday, May 9, 7pm – Chariots of Fire (PG)
  • Wednesday, May 10, 6.30pm – Lawrence of Arabia (PG)
The Long Good Friday
The Long Good Friday
  • Thursday, May 11, 7pm – The Long Good Friday (15)
Life of Brian
Life of Brian
  • Friday, May 12, 5pm – Monty Python’s Life of Brian (15)
Shakespeare in Love
Shakespeare in Love
  • Friday, May 12, 7.30pm – Shakespeare in Love (15).
Cinema Stamford What's On News Suzanne Moon
