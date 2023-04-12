Five classic British films will be screened next month during a festival to mark the King’s coronation and raise money for a school’s cadet group.

Chariots of Fire, Lawrence of Arabia, The Long Good Friday, Monty Python’s Life of Brian, and Shakespeare in Love will show at Stamford Arts Centre Cinema in St Mary's Street.

Tickets are £9.80 (£9 concession), with profits from the festival helping 10 members of Stamford Welland Academy’s Combined Cadet Force fund an expedition to Borneo with the 1st Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles, where they will trek through the Mulu national rainforest. The cadets have a fundraising page and hope to raise £1,000.

Lawrence of Arabia

Film details and booking information can be found on the Stamford Arts Centre website.

Burghley Estates is sponsoring the festival, with Knead Pubs – which runs the Tobie Norris pub in St Paul’s Street, Stamford – and Dawson’s of Stamford in Red Lion Square each sponsoring a screening.

The full festival schedule is:

Chariots of Fire

Tuesday, May 9, 7pm – Chariots of Fire (PG)

Wednesday, May 10, 6.30pm – Lawrence of Arabia (PG)

The Long Good Friday

Thursday, May 11, 7pm – The Long Good Friday (15)

Life of Brian

Friday, May 12, 5pm – Monty Python’s Life of Brian (15)

Shakespeare in Love