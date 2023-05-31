A long weekend of fun, fur and entertainment could be enjoyed at a village gala over the bank holiday.

Easton-on-the-Hill Village Gala, centred around The Blue Bell pub, started with a quiz on Thursday evening last week, followed by music on Friday night, a car show and pantomime on Saturday, plus a line-up of bands throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, and a family fun day with pet show on the Monday.

The whole weekend was accompanied by a beer festival.

Sydney Cates with Storm in the sausage-catching competition. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Tim Nicol, who has helped to coordinate the event since it began 17 years ago, said: “We always say it gets bigger and better but this year we were amazed by the number of people turning up.

“On the Sunday when the bands were on, you couldn’t even sit in the pub garden because it was so full, and the bar was hugely busy.

“I think that day we must have doubled or trebled the number of people in the village.”

The car show was organised by 17-year-old entrepreneur Tom Hopkins from Carlby, who officially launched his business Tom Hopkins Prestige Auctions on Saturday.

The panto, meanwhile, was adapted from the Cinderella story and featured some local twists courtesy of Tim’s rewriting, including ugly sisters Duddingtonia and Collyweazer, while the title – Cinzerella – and the character Baron Alex Hardup were a big nod to Blue Bell landlady and landlord Cinzia and Alex Rambaldi, who put a lot of time and effort into planning and holding the weekend’s events.

Providing a chorus line for the panto were the men’s vocal group Harmony on the Hill and the women’s, Hormones on the Hill.

To help the gathering corwds into the spirit of fun, members Chloe’s Dance Group, part of the Peterborough Area Down Syndrome Group, got the show underway. Some of their members work at Easton-on-the-Hill’s Birch Tree Cafe.

There were plenty of waggy entries in the pet show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The weekend also had a seaside feel, with a temporary beach and paddling pool, and nautical songs sung around a yard arm. Expert lighting and a sound system were provided by local business Lux Technical

Tim said they hadn’t yet managed to count up all the takings from the weekend but that the raffle had been hugely successful and proceeds from that and the fete would be shared among village good causes, including the church, horticultural society, village hall and groups.

Easton-on-the-Hill village gala. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Friends of the church in Easton-on-the-Hill Sue Chapel, Emma Hansen and Alison Way. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Event coordinator Tim Nicol selling raffle tickets. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Eight-year-old Lily Carr and Molly, with seven-year-old Esabella French-Stanton and Patch. Photo: Chris Lowndes

On September 28 there will be more community spirit in the village when the restored Polish war memorial is unveiled. More details of this will be announced in the Mercury.