Music fans have chosen five extra tracks they want to be played at Classic Ibiza at Burghley House.

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend Classic Ibiza’s 23,000 Facebook followers were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite tracks to be added to the setlist at this summer’s show at Burghley House on July 31.

The five winning tracks have been added to the programme of more than 30 house classics, including 12 new orchestrations and some 'Classic Ibiza favourites'.

Classic Ibiza. Photo: Phil Drury

The winning tracks, in order of popularity, are: Saltwater, Chicane, Moya Brennan (32.4%); Infinity 2008, Guru Josh Project, Klaas (14.6%); Professional Widow, Tori Amos, Armand Van Helden (10.9%); I See You Baby, Groove Armada, Gramma Funk, Fatboy Slim (7.9%); and Where Love Lives, Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales (7.1%).

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward, said: “We love asking our amazing audience to help select the tracks for Classic Ibiza and yet again we have been inundated with thousands of votes, with Saltwater by Chicane being the clear winner.

"I can’t wait to see the crowd’s reaction to these tracks when they are performed live this summer at Burghley House by the awesome Urban Soul Orchestra.”

Classic Ibiza features a blend of Balearic-infused house music, performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, headline DJs and globally renowned vocalists.

This year's event will have measures in place, including audience 'pods', hand sanitiser stations, increased toilets with enhanced cleaning and more stewards, to ensure it is covid-safe.

As audience numbers have been capped, to enable social distancing, Classic Ibiza at Burghley House has sold-out. The situation will be reviewed in late spring, when there is a possibility, if the situation continues to improve, that more tickets will be released.

For up-to-date ticket information, including how to sign up for a priority ticket waiting list, visit the Burghley House page of the Classic Ibiza website or follow @ClassicIbiza on Facebook.