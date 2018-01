Have your say

Five people suffered minor injuries in a two vehicle collision in Main Road, Uffington on Saturday (January 5).

Firefirefighters used hydraulic equipment to cut one person free from a vehicle.

The road was closed by police for a short time after the collision which occurred around 12,35pm.

All five were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Fire crews from Stamford, Spalding and Deeping fire station attended the incident.