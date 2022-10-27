Patients left a GP surgery at the rate of five a day last month.

A further 158 patients left the register for Lakeside Healthcare Stamford in September, bringing the total quitting since October 2020 to 3,269.

Many patients of Lakeside's Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road and St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road have expressed discontentment with telephone access to receptionists.

The Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road, Stamford

Lakeside Stamford Healthcare currently requires improvement, according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which carries out inspections.

After the cancellation of a Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group (PPG) annual general meeting on Monday last week, Lincolnshire county councillors for Stamford, Richard Cleaver (Ind) and Kelham Cooke (Con) expressed disappointment that it was cancelled at short notice and would not reconvene until January.

They want the interim PPG committee to reconvene the AGM as soon as possible with help from NHS Lincolnshire and Healthwatch.

Current chairman of the PPG, Bill Proudlock, said they were awaiting new information from the CQC on Lakeside Stamford, which would be relevant to the AGM.