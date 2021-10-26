Home   News   Article

146 patients leave Lakeside Healthcare Stamford in one month

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 21:59, 26 October 2021
 | Updated: 22:01, 26 October 2021

The number of patients registered at a GP surgery fell by 146 last month - nearly five every day - according to figures made public this week.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford runs the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road, having amalgamated its patient register with St Mary's Medical Centre, a building it still uses, and The Little Surgery, which is now closed.

Although some patients may have left Lakeside due to relocation, over the past few months several have taken the decision to register at neighbouring surgeries, such as Empingham.

