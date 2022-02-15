Police are investigating a crash on the A1, which resulted in five people being hospitalised.

At about 10am yesterday (February 14), Cambridgeshire Police was called to the A1 northbound at Wittering where five vehicles had been in a crash.

A police spokesman could not confirm how many people were involved in the crash but said that five were taken to hospital - all with minor injuries.

Traffic was queueing on the A1 following a crash yesterday (February 14). Photo: AA

The road was closed between Wansford and Stamford while recovery of the vehicles took place and oil spilt by a vehicle involved was cleared.

Vehicles were at a standstill for a number of hours before traffic began to move at just after 3pm.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.