Five vehicle crash on A1 South of Stamford
A five vehicle collision blocked the A1 south of Stamford this afternoon.
The AA reports traffic was stationery with several miles of queues along the southbound carriageway of the A1 south of Wansford.
The accident by the Sibson Inn Hotel was first reported to the AA at 2.46pm.
Traffic speeds recovered but the AA reported increasing delays.
However, by 4.45pm this afternoon traffic, according to AA Roadwatch, was reportedly flowing back to normal speeds.
Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the accident involved five vehicles but said no injuries were reported.
This latest accident follows a busy day on the A1 in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.
Earlier today, a hold up was reported on the northbound carriageway at Wansford, following a three-vehicle collision, which caused tailbacks four miles long.
'Severe delays' were also reported south of Sibson on the Northbound carriageway.
In addition, delays were also caused following a collision on the A1 north of Stamford.
Those accidents also appear to have been cleared up by 4.45pm, according to AA Roadwatch.
