Crash on A1 at Wittering closes road between Wansford and Burghley Park, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:35, 14 February 2022
 | Updated: 15:39, 14 February 2022

A road has been closed following a five-vehicle crash this morning (February 14).

At about 10am Cambridgeshire Police was called to the A1 northbound at Wittering where five vehicles were involved in a crash.

The details of injuries are unclear at this stage but they are not thought to be life threatening, according to a police spokeswoman.

A police accident sign set up at the side of a main road.
Emergency services are at the scene and the road is blocked between Wansford and Stamford while recovery of the vehicles takes place and oil spilt by a vehicle involved is cleared.

There are long queues stretching back to Water Newton, and heavy traffic on the A43 and A47 near Duddington where vehicles are being diverted.

The crash on the A1 at Wittering
