A road has been closed following a five-vehicle crash this morning (February 14).

At about 10am Cambridgeshire Police was called to the A1 northbound at Wittering where five vehicles were involved in a crash.

The details of injuries are unclear at this stage but they are not thought to be life threatening, according to a police spokeswoman.

A police accident sign set up at the side of a main road.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is blocked between Wansford and Stamford while recovery of the vehicles takes place and oil spilt by a vehicle involved is cleared.

There are long queues stretching back to Water Newton, and heavy traffic on the A43 and A47 near Duddington where vehicles are being diverted.