Plans for a series of new flag poles to be erected in nine locations around the county are hoping to encourage people to have pride in where they live.

Stamford District Council and Registration office in Ryhall Road is listed as one of the locations.

Lincolnshire County Council has already put in three planning applications to place new six metre high white glass fibre flagpoles in Lincoln.

Coun Martin Hill. Photo supplied

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said the aim was to “encourage everyone to have pride in where they live”.

“We have so much to celebrate as a county and as a nation,” he said.

“This will particularly be the case in 2022 with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and plans for enhanced Lincolnshire Day celebrations.

“Flag-raising is just one way we will mark these and other events, but it’s symbolic of our proud history and strong future.”

The full list of locations for new flagpoles is:

Boston Carlton Road Centre

Boston Fire Station

Grantham Fire Station

Lincoln Myle Cross

Lincoln County Emergency Centre

Lincoln North Fire Station

Louth Keily House

Skegness Fire Station