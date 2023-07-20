Rutland Water is still one of the best parks in the country.

Anglian Water, which manages Rutland Water, received Green Flag Awards at all five of the parks it manages in the region, including Grafham Water, Pitsford Reservoir, Alton Water and Taverham Mill.

The Green Flag Award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

A Green Flag flies

Jake Williams, managing director of Anglian Water Parks said: “We’re really pleased to receive the Green Flag Award across our water parks again this year, and we’re especially pleased to see Alton Water receive the Heritage Site Accreditation for the second year running.

“Our reservoirs are vital infrastructure that provide high quality drinking water to our 4.3 million customers, but they’re also valued open spaces supporting health and wellbeing within the local communities. The parks are great places for people to explore and wildlife to thrive, so it’s brilliant to continue to be recognised through the Green Flag scheme for providing high standards of management for customers and the environment.”

Commenting on Anglian Water’s success, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Anglian Water’s parks in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“These parks are a vital green space for the communities across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Suffolk and Rutland, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.