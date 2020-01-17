Stamford Town Hall flags at half mast to remember Peter Spiegl
Town hall flags were at half mast yesterday (January 16) to remember a former district council chairman and business owner.
The tribute at Stamford Town Hall was to remember Peter Spiegl, who died peacefully at his home aged 91 on December 14.
His funeral was held yesterday at All Saints’ Church in Easton-on-the-Hill.
Mr Spiegl was the chairman of South Kesteven District Council for two years between 1986 and 1988 and also the owner of Spiegl Press in Gwash Way, Stamford.
He established the commercial printing and bookbinding firm in the 1950s after working for a similar company in London.
Mr Spiegl was also a founder member of Stamford Civic Society and a well known supporter of many Stamford organisations.
