The former NatWest Bank in Stamford town centre looks set to be converted into a shop and six flats.

The premises on the corner of High Street and Maiden Lane closed last May as part of a nationwide programme featuring 250 banks.

The application came before the planning committee of Stamford Town Council last week, who gave it their support.

The owners, it said, “have already received interest for the ground floor from a high street chain”.

Planning committee chairman Steve Carroll (Ind) told the Mercury that there were “no material grounds” for the town council to recommend South Kesteven District Council refuse the scheme.

However, committee members, he added, expressed “concerns over parking” as the proposal contains no parking of its own.

The application from Oxfordshire-based Seventy Four Propco Ltd is for three one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats on the first and second floors of the building at 52 High Street. The ground floor would be for retail. Previously, the upper levels contained offices relating to the bank.

A report recommending approval said the site is well positioned in the town centre, giving a “great opportunity to provide much needed housing local to the large employment hub of Stamford town

centre”.

It continued: “The site undoubtedly sits in a sustainable location with excellent pedestrian links to all local transport hubs whilst being served by a good array of local; amenity businesses.”

The final decision will be made by SKDC.