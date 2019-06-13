Pockets of flooding have been reported in and around Stamford and Bourne and are causing traffic delays on some roads.

The A43 Kettering Road in Stamford at the bottom of Wothorpe Hill was flooded on both sides of the carriageway at 5.30pm today (June 13).

Drivers were having to take extreme care to use the road but it was passable for cars.

Hudds Mill flood chart June 13 (12304974)

Uffington Road, by the cricket ground in Stamford, was also reported to be under several centimetres of water in places.

However, the risk of the River Welland flooding at Hudds Mill close to that location was 0.23m at its peak today, while the flood risk level is 0.34m.

The East Glen River at Manthorpe was showing a flood risk, standing at 1.34m at 5pm today. When it goes over 1.0m minor flooding can happen.

The River Glen at Kate's Bridge was at 0.46m this afternoon. A risk of flooding happens here when the water level reaches 0.72m.

Flood map for Stamford area June 13 (12304692)

