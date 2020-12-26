Flood warning in place for River Welland in Stamford for Boxing Day
Published: 14:29, 26 December 2020
| Updated: 14:30, 26 December 2020
A flood warning remains in place for the River Welland in Stamford with heavy rain expected on Boxing Day night (Saturday, December 26).
Stamford Meadows and Bath Row flooded yesterday on Christmas Day with fire crews working to pump the water out in the early hours of the morning.
Now the Environment Agency says the river levels, which have peaked upstream, will continue making its way down.