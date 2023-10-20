Storm Babet has battered the area with extremely heavy rain and high winds causing disruption.

There is heavy flooding across the area with some roads in Stamford, Bourne, Rutland and the Deepings currently blocked by standing water.

The A605 between Oundle and Peterborough is blocked with heavy traffic towards the Elton turn off.

Police closed the road in Holywell this morning (Friday)

There are also delays on the A47 at Morcott.

The bridge into King’s Cliffe from Stamford Road is flooded and the road between the village and Blatherwycke is also blocked by standing water.

The A1 northbound at Wansford is at a standstill and the A606 in Langham is heavily flooded.

Rutland County Council has put an emergency road closure in place in Main Street, Whissendine.

Police officers shut a road in Holywell this morning (Friday, October 20) after a tree fell down, and say they are receiving a number of reports about other fallen trees and power lines being down.

The storm brought heavy rain and high winds across Scotland before heading over northern and eastern England.

It is expected to continue into tomorrow (Saturday) with more rain to come although the wind speed should drop this evening.

