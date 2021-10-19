Stamford Flower Club's latest event blossomed, with many people - and their pets - coming to see what was on display.

Basing themselves in St Michael's churchyard in the heart of Stamford, the group showed visitors what the club is all about as well as giving demonstrations on creating flower displays.

People were also able to have a go at making 'flower crowns' for themselves or their four-legged friends.

There were practical demonstrations throughout the day. Photo: Alan Walters

The event took place on Saturday (October 16) with the choice of venue making sure that plenty of passers-by could discover a love for flowers.

Mary Fenn, chairman of Stamford Flower Club, said: "The event went brilliantly. The sun made an appearance all day and everything was glorious.

"Lots of people were interested in what we do and wanted to learn more."

One of the displays at Stamford Floral Show. Photo: Alan Walters

She added: "Not many people know that we hold monthly meetings and hold workshops."

A blue flower-covered arbour was provided by Shire Garden Buildings and people were able to sit beneath it and have their picture taken.

Stamford Flower Club is part of the National Association Of Flower Arrangement Societies, which holds competitions all over the country and was planning to hold one in this area.

Members Mary Fenn, Karen Lawrie, Eleanor Boss, Yvonne Wagstaff Christine Lawson. Photo: Alan Walters

This was cancelled because not enough people had bought tickets, leaving members of Stamford Flower Club disappointed.

The organisation then decided to get more people involved in floral displays and learn more about the art.

The event also helped to raise almost £300 for Marie Curie, the charity which supports people at the end of their lives.

They chose to support this charity because a member of Stamford Floral Club was recently supported by Marie Curie nurses.

Norah Ramsay practicing hand-tied floral displays. Photo: Alan Walters

A hand-tied flower display by Paula Routledge from Floral Media was auctioned with all money going to the charity.

Mary hopes that the floral display event will be held every year.

After the event, flowers from the display were donated to Whitefriars Care Home and to two women with cancer.

People were able to learn how to make flower crowns for both themselves and their furry companions. Photo: Stamford Flower Club

Flowers were also left in the churchyard by the memorial for victims of the Holocaust.

People can get in contact with Stamford Flower Club via email on maryatwesthay@aol.com or call 07932 501183.

Visitors were interested to find out what Stamford Flower Club do. Photo: Stamford Flower Club

Flowers were donated to Whitefriars Care Home at the end of the day. Photo: Stamford Flower Club