Bath Row in Stamford will bloom with purple crocuses to highlight a world polio campaign
Published: 14:00, 30 October 2023
Purple crocus bulbs have been planted near a riverside to raise awareness of a global health campaign.
Members of the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s visited Bath Row on Saturday to commemorate World Polio Day.
Rotary clubs across the world have supported a campaign to eradicate polio since 1985 and raised $2 billion in that time.
Stamford rotarian James Edwards said: “This is an annual event and we will continue to plant bulbs and raise awareness until polio is eradicated.”