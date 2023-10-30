Purple crocus bulbs have been planted near a riverside to raise awareness of a global health campaign.

Members of the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s visited Bath Row on Saturday to commemorate World Polio Day.

Rotary clubs across the world have supported a campaign to eradicate polio since 1985 and raised $2 billion in that time.

Stamford rotarian James Edwards said: “This is an annual event and we will continue to plant bulbs and raise awareness until polio is eradicated.”