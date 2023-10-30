Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bath Row in Stamford will bloom with purple crocuses to highlight a world polio campaign

By Andrea Scholes
-
andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 30 October 2023

Purple crocus bulbs have been planted near a riverside to raise awareness of a global health campaign.

Members of the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s visited Bath Row on Saturday to commemorate World Polio Day.

Rotary clubs across the world have supported a campaign to eradicate polio since 1985 and raised $2 billion in that time.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's planted crocus bulbs in Bath Row for World Polio Day
The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's planted crocus bulbs in Bath Row for World Polio Day

Stamford rotarian James Edwards said: “This is an annual event and we will continue to plant bulbs and raise awareness until polio is eradicated.”

Human Interest Stamford Andrea Scholes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE