A florist is shifting the focus of her business to help balance family life with the career she loves.

Alexandra Doherty opened Haus of Botanica in St Paul’s Street two years ago, and has become part of a community of independent businesses that occupy that area of the town.

While Alex loves running the shop, which sells dried flowers and gifts, she has made the business decision to move to a more personalised service, creating bouquets and arrangements for weddings, and displays for retailers, cafes, beauty salons and similar businesses.

Haus of Botanica is closing down the shop in Stamford to focus on other areas of the business

She will continue to offer workshops for people to make their own wreaths and floral displays, which will take place at other local businesses, such as The Blonde Beet restaurant in St Paul’s Street, this autumn, and before Christmas, Easter and Mothering Sunday.

“It was a difficult decision,” said Alex. “I love meeting customers and being part of the community. It’s been an absolute dream.

“But I’m being sensible and focusing on larger installations and on workshops, as well as moving into supplying bridal bouquets.

“This will help to fit what I love doing around my family life – I have two children, aged six, and eight months.”

Haus of Botanica already supplies arrangements to businesses in the area, including having created the floral table arrangements for the branch of Fika cafe at Woolfox.

Alex, who lives in Ketton, employs Nicola Read, who works at Haus of Botanica on Fridays, and who she describes as a wonderful colleague who shares her passion for flowers. Alex hopes they will continue to be able to work together when the shop closes on July 1.

Haus of Botanica is holding a sale of its current stock in preparation for the shop’s closure.