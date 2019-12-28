Home   News   Article

Stamford Flower Club presents £1,000 to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:00, 28 December 2019

Members of a flower arranging club have helped to raise and donate £1,000 to a charity supporting research into causes of and treatments for cancer.

At its recent annual general meeting at Barn Hill Methodist Church Hall, Stamford Flower Club announced the donation was being made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

Members had taken part in various fundraising activities throughout 2019, including preparing a charity lunch, and holding bring and buy sales and raffles.

Catherine Gardiner, Rachel Harris and Jenny Gosling from Stamford Flower Club
Joint chairman Linda Upson said: “The Flower Club supports a different charity each year and teams fundraising with our busy social calendar.

“We wish to thanks the generosity of our members for their time and support.”

The flower club will resume its monthly meetings on February 10.

