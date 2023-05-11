Lucky people may have picked up a posie thanks to generous members of a flower club.

A number of beautiful little bouquets were created by Stamford Flower Club’s dedicated team and placed at secret locations around the town.

Each carried a note to explain why, which read: “This bouquet was created for you by a member of The National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies in celebration of National Flower Arranging Day.”

Viv Cunningham, Catherine Gardiner, Yvonne Wagstaff, Karen Lawrie, Mary Fenn and Sammie Reilly

Each also included an invitation to Stamford Flower Club's meetings, which take place at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill on the second Monday of the month at 6.45pm.

Club member Karen Lawrie said: “We do it because everyone loves flowers but a lot of people do not have access to them.

“By putting out the bouquets and creating our displays around town we are sharing our love of flowers with other people.”

Mary Fenn and Yvonne Wagstaff

In addition to the bouquets, members of the group created a floral arch at St Michael’s Churchyard in Stamford High Street, and turned a bike salvaged by Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers into a new floral display.

Old tyres and dog food tins have also been planted up to cheer up the seating area, which is popular with weary shoppers.

Floral bouquets, ready to be placed in secret locations to be found

Stamford Flower Club members Mary Fenn and Yvonne Wagstaff are also responsible for the decorated bike at the Stamford Hospital roundabout, which currently has a display of Queen Camilla riding the bike with King Charles III her passenger in a buggy hitched behind.