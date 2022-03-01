Purple crocus flowers are in bloom on some of the verges in Stamford, helping to raise awareness of the Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign.

The Rotary clubs of Stamford and Stamford St Martin’s have been involved in planting bulbs along grass verges in the town, including under the 'welcome to Stamford' signs in Casterton Road and near the Bottle Lodges at Burghley.

The only countries where a significant polio problem remains are Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Rotary helps fund vaccines to take to those countries.