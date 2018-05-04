Flowers were in bloom at garden open day

Visitors welcomed into the gardens of the Old Hall in Market Overton were able to feast their eyes on flowers which had bloomed early.

The gates to the property were opened up on Sunday in aid of the National Garden Scheme.

Due to the spell of hot weather in April, many of the flowers in the garden were in full bloom for the 134 guests to enjoy.

Stefa Hart, who owns the property with her husband Tim, said: “It went very well.

“I do think the public are simply wonderful because the weather wasn’t great and they made the best of it .

“I think what was so special was that there was massive amounts in flower.

“Because of the hot spell, it brought things forward, things that normally flowered in May flowered when it was so hot. We have an old pear tree , it is over 100 years old, that is in flower and I would expect it to be in flower late.”

Stefa added she would like to thank Danny Lacy who mowed the lawn in the garden ahead of the event.

Through the event £1,000 was raised for the National Garden Scheme.

Those who attended were able to enjoy refreshments such as tea and cakes, which were prepared by the Hambleton Bakery.