Shops and businesses have gone to town to celebrate the King’s coronation this weekend.

Stamford Civic Society is running a competition to find the best dressed window displays around town, with judging taking place at lunchtime today (Friday, May 5).

Judges, which include acting mayor of Stamford Andy Croft, are looking for innovation, eye-catching designs and creativity, with winners in the commercial and charity sectors being announced on Saturday.

Stamfordian Bob Steele, who has had the towel stall on the market for 40 years, has invested in a right royal display

Children are also being challenged to spot something in each of about 88 window displays around Stamford that should not be there and 20 will win £15 vouchers to spend.

Hannah Walker visited some of the shops and businesses taking part…

Laura Cotterill at Nelson’s butchers

Grant Worthington, joint owner of Aloha Foods in St John’s Street, with the window design by Stamford Balloon Design

Tracie Mawer, left, and Rose Smith at Age UK in St Paul’s Street

Joanna Burbage at Children’s Air Ambulance in High Street

Elaine Wharam, Alex Bicker, Ellie Leonard, Craig Huffman and Nicola Hayto outside Sinclairs in St Mary’s Street

You in St Mary’s Street

Energy in Ironmonger Street

Pennies from Heaven Traditional Teashop in Maiden Lane

Level 7 in St Mary’s Street

A golden head with a golden crown

The Mind chairty shop in High Street

Card Factory in High Street

Coronation merchandise for sale

Stamford Flowers in Chapel Yard, North Street

A quirky and artistic window

The Place Stamford in St Mary’s Street.

The ceiling inside Grasmere Farm butcher’s, High Street

NFU Mutual in St Mary’s Street

Pirrie Optometrists in Maiden Lane

A crowned loaf can be seen in the window of Hambleton Bakery in ironmonger Street