Shops and businesses have gone to town to celebrate the King’s coronation this weekend.
Stamford Civic Society is running a competition to find the best dressed window displays around town, with judging taking place at lunchtime today (Friday, May 5).
Judges, which include acting mayor of Stamford Andy Croft, are looking for innovation, eye-catching designs and creativity, with winners in the commercial and charity sectors being announced on Saturday.
Children are also being challenged to spot something in each of about 88 window displays around Stamford that should not be there and 20 will win £15 vouchers to spend.
Hannah Walker visited some of the shops and businesses taking part…