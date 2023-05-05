Home   News   Article

Stamford shops show off Coronation window displays for competition

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 07:00, 05 May 2023

Shops and businesses have gone to town to celebrate the King’s coronation this weekend.

Stamford Civic Society is running a competition to find the best dressed window displays around town, with judging taking place at lunchtime today (Friday, May 5).

Judges, which include acting mayor of Stamford Andy Croft, are looking for innovation, eye-catching designs and creativity, with winners in the commercial and charity sectors being announced on Saturday.

Stamfordian Bob Steele, who has had the towel stall on the market for 40 years, has invested in a right royal display
Children are also being challenged to spot something in each of about 88 window displays around Stamford that should not be there and 20 will win £15 vouchers to spend.

Hannah Walker visited some of the shops and businesses taking part…

Laura Cotterill at Nelson’s butchers
Grant Worthington, joint owner of Aloha Foods in St John’s Street, with the window design by Stamford Balloon Design
Tracie Mawer, left, and Rose Smith at Age UK in St Paul’s Street
Joanna Burbage at Children’s Air Ambulance in High Street
Elaine Wharam, Alex Bicker, Ellie Leonard, Craig Huffman and Nicola Hayto outside Sinclairs in St Mary’s Street
You in St Mary’s Street
Energy in Ironmonger Street
Pennies from Heaven Traditional Teashop in Maiden Lane
Level 7 in St Mary’s Street
A golden head with a golden crown
The Mind chairty shop in High Street
Card Factory in High Street
Coronation merchandise for sale
Stamford Flowers in Chapel Yard, North Street
A quirky and artistic window
The Place Stamford in St Mary’s Street.
The ceiling inside Grasmere Farm butcher’s, High Street
NFU Mutual in St Mary’s Street
Pirrie Optometrists in Maiden Lane
A crowned loaf can be seen in the window of Hambleton Bakery in ironmonger Street
Bunting inside Grasmere Farm butcher’s in High Street
