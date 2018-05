Have your say

Vandals sprayed a motorbike with expandable foam in Market Deeping.

The bike was targeted between 4pm on May 3 and 1.15pm on May 4th in Joan Wake Close.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

If you have information call police on 101 and quote incident number 235 of May 4 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.