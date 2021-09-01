The funeral of former mayor of Stamford Mike Exton took place on Wednesday.

Past and present members of the town council, town hall staff and leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke were among those stood on the terrace of Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill at 11.15am as the funeral cortège passed by.

Mike died last month, aged 80. He had served as mayor in 2003-4, as a district councillor for 16 years and was also a former county councillor.

The funeral cortège for Mike Exton paused outside Stamford Town Hall

He had been a retained firefighter and wedding photographer, as well as contributing sports reports and photos to the Mercury.

