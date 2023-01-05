Tributes have been paid to a former editor of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, who has died aged 85.

Ken Thomas, known to his most recent colleagues as ‘The Silver Fox’, worked in publishing for more than 40 years, including as editor of the Peterborough Evening Telegraph and editorial director of East Midlands Allied Press (Emap).

While cutting his teeth as a cub reporter on the Corby Leader in the 1950s, Ken revealed he had a keen curiosity about other people’s lives and a talent for unearthing the truth.

Newspaper man Ken Thomas

He also revealed a love of music, and as well as being a roadie for a popular Corby-based rock ‘n’ roll band formed by his musician friends, he tapped into his half-Welsh roots and would regularly break into song in the various offices in which he worked.

National Service saw him serve with the RAF, taking on a role with Nato at a time of heightened Cold War tension - Gary Powers’ U2 spy plane had just been shot down in Soviet airspace, and Ken’s work related to this and other national and international matters.

On his return to civilian life, 24-year-old Ken married Ray in The Church of Scotland in Corby, the couple spending time in Coventry, Peterborough and Northamptonshire during the 1960s and 1970s, where Ken worked on their newspaper titles.

A mock up newspaper front page from 1997, when Ken left the Mercury

It was at this time they were bringing up daughters Karen and Allison, and Ken was able to show that a busy job in newspapers could balance with a happy family life.

“He would go in to work first thing,” said Ray, who has lived in Market Deeping for 50 years. “He wanted to get his full day done and be home with his family. We would always have a meal together.

“After the girls had gone to bed, he would continue with his typewriter, or laying out pages for the next day’s edition.”

Karen added: “He was our rock and our protector.He was very proud of his family and when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, they were a big part of his life.”

An article from when Ken left the Peterborough Advertiser in the 1970s

Allison was inspired by her father’s ability to speak with people from all walks of life, and by his love for writing, to establish a communications company.

“He was a writer to the end,” she said. “He and a colleague even wrote a children’s book manuscript, and we encouraged him to write down some of the stories from his life, charting his memories.”

In addition to his editorial roles, Ken spent time as a director of a Peterborough-based public relations and advertising agency, Alexander Associates, where he was a consultant for the Coca-Cola brand’s expansion into northern Europe, as well as the launch of Diet Coke in 1982.

But newspapers were his real passion, and he also played a key role in establishing Emap’s training centre for journalists in Peterborough.

In the mid-1990s, when considering retirement, he was persuaded to return to life as an editor - this time for the Rutland and Stamford Mercury. His final post, it gave him an opportunity to once again bring a life and soul to the industry that few would forget.

Alan Salt worked alongside Ken for many years and was editor of the Mercury’s sister title, The Lincolnshire Free Press. He said: “Ken was one of the most inspiring journalists I worked with during my career. His boundless enthusiasm and his energy were contagious. And because of that he enjoyed success after success as a newspaper editor.

“He would lead by example. He would be first in the office every morning. Even when editing the Peterborough Evening Telegraph, he would always be at his desk when the early duty reporters arrived at 7am.

“He was always approachable and took everything in his stride. And he got things done.

“When there were question marks about the national journalists’ training schemes on offer, he helped create a companywide replacement scheme for Emap journalists. While editing the Mercury, he continued to oversee the training centre.

“One of the highlights of Ken’s time at Mercury was when he hosted the visit of Princess Anne to the offices as part of the paper’s 300th anniversary, something he again took in his stride with no fuss.

“Away from the office, Ken was a very social person and loved nothing more than putting the world to rights over a couple of pints, but always keeping his ear open for a possible story.

“To me, he was a great boss, good colleague, and a real friend.”

Former Mercury sports editor, Phil Hoare, added: “Ken was a first-class journalist and made a significant contribution to the Mercury’s development. He was a good team leader and gave his staff plenty of advice and encouragement.”

Ken’s funeral is at11.30am on Tuesday, January 17 at St Guthlac’s Church, Market Deeping.