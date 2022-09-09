Flowers are being placed and condolence messages written in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral yesterday at the age of 96.

Mourners have placed bouquets of flowers at Browne's Hospital in Broad Street and All Saints' Church in Stamford.

Memories of the Queen's visits to the area have been written down on notes and fond words of what Her Majesty meant to the people of Stamford were shared.

Flowers have been placed outside Browne's Hospital in Broad Street, Stamford

Flowers can also be placed at St Mary's Church, although none have been placed yet.

People are encouraged to sign the official book of condolences which can be done at Stamford Town Hall and All Saints' Church.

Mayor and deputy mayor of Stamford, David Taylor and Andrew Croft, RAF personnel and civic staff are at the Town Hall assisting visitors.

Flowers have been placed at All Saints' Church in Stamford

In the book of condolences Coun Taylor penned: "Thank you ma'am on behalf of the people of Stamford for your unwavering, life-long dedication to your country and your people.

"You have been the one constant in a constantly changing world.

Flowers have been placed at All Saints' Church in Stamford

"Your decades of service will never be matched nor the esteem and great affection in which you were held.

"May you rest in peace."

Coun Croft wrote: "As a Stamfordian I have childhood memories of your visit to Stamford in 1961.

"More recently you visited again and each time we are reminded of your dedication to duty and life-long service you showed.

"My family and I have always seen you as a part of a greater family - you were universally admired for values and beliefs which you showed for all your reign."

Flowers can be placed at St Mary's Church in Stamford

Flowers can also be laid at St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, St Mary’s Church, Stamford, at the Well Head in South Street, Bourne and Riverside Park, Market Deeping.

Condolence books are also open at:

Market Deeping Mayor’s Parlour

St Guthlac’s Church

Bourne Corn Exchange

Bourne Abbey Church.

Oakham Town Council

Uppingham Town Council

All Saints Church in Oakham

Oakham Castle

A digital book of condolence has been made available by The Royal Family and can be accessed online at: www.royal.uk/send-message-condolence. All are welcome to sign and show their respects.

A book of condolences for the Queen

A Proclamation of Association will take place this weekend to announce King Charles III as the new monarch.