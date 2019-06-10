The cloudy weather over the weekend did nothing to dampen spirits at the Stamford Food and Drink Festival.

Over a thousand people turned up at The Meadows on Sunday (June 9) to sample great food and drink.

There was array of local, national and international stalls selling street foods from around the world, artisan grocery products and beverages along with an alfresco dining area, arts and crafts, children’s rides and a live music stage with a line-up of artists performing across a range of genres.

Paul Kennedy, director of organisers, the Market Square Group, said: "I think that was the festival's fifth year.

"The Saturday was a complete washout with the rain and wind with gusts of around 40 miles per hour but the Sunday was how the festival should be.

"We've got a really loyal following of this event which is against the great backdrop of The Meadows.

"I would say on Sunday we had about 1,500 people enjoying some great food and drink along with live music."

