Oakham hosted the biggest ever Rutland Food and Drink Festival yesterday (October 27).

Market Place, Mill Street, the castle and its grounds were awash with people as food lovers flocked to the fourth edition of the festival.

Carolyn Acton-Reed, the owner of Carolyn Acton Events who organised the festival, said: “It was a really good day and we were so lucky with the weather given the rain we had on Saturday.