Second Helpings charity in Stamford receives £250 boost from South Kesteven District Council leader

By Steve Creswell
Published: 12:01, 29 September 2020

A charity that provides vulnerable people with much-needed food has received a £250 boost.

Coun Kelham Cooke (Con), leader of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), donated the cash from his ward member grant to Stamford-based Second Helpings.

The volunteer-led group works with the community to redirect unwanted food, which would otherwise go to landfill, to those in need.

