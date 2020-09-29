Second Helpings charity in Stamford receives £250 boost from South Kesteven District Council leader
Published: 12:01, 29 September 2020
A charity that provides vulnerable people with much-needed food has received a £250 boost.
Coun Kelham Cooke (Con), leader of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), donated the cash from his ward member grant to Stamford-based Second Helpings.
The volunteer-led group works with the community to redirect unwanted food, which would otherwise go to landfill, to those in need.