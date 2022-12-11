A food hub which opened less than three months ago has already helped more than 1,500 people.

George Hetherington launched his food hub at St Augustine’s School in Stamford in September with the aim of cutting the amount of good food which ends up in landfill.

But with the cost of living rising and people struggling to put food on the table, George knows 'it is more important now than it's ever been'.

George Hetherington with Tina Cox, headteacher of St Augustine's School. Photo: Paul Dunn

Within 45 days of the hub being open George said he and his team of volunteers have served 1,567 people, many of whom were collecting for families and neighbours.

He said: "This is all made possible by a good team of volunteers working hard to serve the community. I am proud of them.

"Also, the backing of the staff and community around St Augustine's School has been important to the progress we have made."

Having stepped away from the running of Barn Hill-based Second Helpings, which he started nearly eight years ago, the 85-year-old through George's Food Hub wanted to establish a large place where people and businesses can come to drop off and collect food that has not spoiled but would otherwise go to waste.

Seeing that the demand is there, George has increased opening hours. On Mondays the hub is now open until 6pm and on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays people can get food from 2.45pm to 4.15pm.

The Stamford Free Church will also be serving hot homemade soups weekly on Tuesdays at 12.30pm, which is when the church opens as a warm hub.

"This will benefit all those struggling with electricity price increases, and those who need some company," said George.