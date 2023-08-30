Burghley House was teeming with foodies on bank holiday weekend.

There were no empty bellies at the stately home near Stamford during the annual food and drink market.

Forty-five stalls offered plenty of options to the 8,000 visitors on Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Monday.

Helen, Simon and Louis Biggs enjoy a drink and some food

Returning crowd-pleasers included the Cheesy Pig, the Crayfish Capers, The Lotus Bakery, the Rutland Chef and Tipple and Mane while new stalls were also welcomed.

Kara Groves, head of events, said: “The event was well supported by the local community and visitors from further afield.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people coming to Burghley to sample the delicious food and drink on offer, relaxing with friends and family and generally soaking up the atmosphere while enjoying their favourite street foods and stocking up on exciting local produce.”

Honey from the honey bees of Burghley

Photos captured at the event were taken by Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes and can be purchased here.

This week the annual Burghley Horse Trials will take place.

There was lots of food on offer

New Lodge Farm serving food

Sam Smith of The Cheesy Pig

Simon Braddon of Cap and Copper distillery in Oakham

David and Kim Brumpton enjoy the food

Burghley Fine Food Market was busy

