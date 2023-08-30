Fine food market held at Burghley House near Stamford on August bank holiday weekend
Burghley House was teeming with foodies on bank holiday weekend.
There were no empty bellies at the stately home near Stamford during the annual food and drink market.
Forty-five stalls offered plenty of options to the 8,000 visitors on Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Monday.
Returning crowd-pleasers included the Cheesy Pig, the Crayfish Capers, The Lotus Bakery, the Rutland Chef and Tipple and Mane while new stalls were also welcomed.
Kara Groves, head of events, said: “The event was well supported by the local community and visitors from further afield.
“It’s wonderful to see so many people coming to Burghley to sample the delicious food and drink on offer, relaxing with friends and family and generally soaking up the atmosphere while enjoying their favourite street foods and stocking up on exciting local produce.”
Photos captured at the event were taken by Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes and can be purchased here.
This week the annual Burghley Horse Trials will take place.
