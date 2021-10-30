Home   News   Article

Café-style church service for One World Week in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 07:00, 30 October 2021

An informal ‘café style’ church service with a chance to sample a range of different foods is to be held for One World Week.

The special service will be led by the Rev Dr Peter Stevenson and guest will be Chris Lubbe, a former bodyguard to Nelson Mandela. It takes place at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill from 6pm on Sunday, October 31.

There will be also be a morning service at the church from 10.30am on the theme of ‘challenging injustice’. All are welcome.

The Rev Dr Peter Stevenson. Photo: SAC Kimberley Waterson
