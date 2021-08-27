People could be receiving a new bin following the success of a two-and-a-half-year trial.

Some 4,700 households in South Kesteven, including some in Stamford, were given food waste caddies in the summer of 2018.

Since then collections have been carried out by the district council to see if people would separate their food waste from other non-recyclable rubbish.

A food waste bin trial was launched more than two years ago

The trial was funded by Lincolnshire County Council on behalf of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, and has involved the use of a special dustcart with a separate pod to keep food waste from mixing with regular waste.

Those involved were given a small, seven-litre kitchen caddy and larger, 23-litre outdoor caddy for food waste, which has been recycled into electricity and soil conditioner.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday, Kelham Cooke (Con), who is leader of South Kesteven District Council and represents Stamford East on the county council, said SKDC had decided to extend the food waste trial which had been “a good success”.

He added: “Although Lincolnshire County Council does not have plans at present to extend the trial, the government is looking at a countrywide scheme.”

Town councillor Angela Carter-Begbie said she had been part of the trial and had heard it was successful.

