The cost of living crisis has been blamed for record numbers of people needing the help of a local foodbank.

Rutland Foodbank, part of the national Trussell Trust network, announced its figures for the last 12 months - from April 2022 to the end of March 2023 - which revealed more people in Rutland than ever had been forced to ask for help.

It supported 264 households across the county with seven-day food and toiletries parcels, a fifth of which went to those in work who still struggled to afford food.

Rutland Foodbank's annual figures for 2022-23 revealed record numbers of people were fed in the county. Photo: Rutland Foodbank

A record total of 2,123 people in the county were fed - 17 per cent up on the previous 12 months - of which 954 were children, a rise of 19 per cent.

“It was not the busiest year for parcels provided, but it was the busiest in terms of the number of people fed,” said Ali Wainwright, chair of trustees at Rutland Foodbank.

“What is of concern is the number of referrals this year that were for new households, indicative of the impact of the cost of living crisis.”

Rutland Foodbank volunteers. Photo: Rutland Foodbank

There was also a 10 per cent increase in emergency food parcels, with 776 given out to those facing hardship, including 413 to 150 households with children.

The need was particularly acute during winter.

The foodbank said January was its busiest-ever month since it was formed 10 years ago, with 85 emergency food parcels prepared by volunteers.

Rutland Foodbank chair of trustees Ali Wainwright helps deliver parcels to those unable to get to foodbanks in person. Photo: Rutland Foodbank

Ali said the hard work of volunteers and generosity of donations had allowed them to continue to send out seven-day packs, while delivering by van had ensured everyone who needed help could get it.

“Without the generosity of so many people, charities and businesses in Rutland we would struggle to maintain our help,” she said.

“So I’d like to thank everyone who donates and supports us and a special thank-you to our amazing, resilient and dedicated volunteers.”

Rutland Foodbank's storeroom in Oakham. Photo: Rutland Foodbank

Ali added: “We continue to work very closely with our referrers to ensure that clients are signposted to local agencies and the council to ensure they are getting all the benefits, grants and allowances they are entitled to and to support their wellbeing.

“We help many and varied households across the Rutland and will continue to do so until we reach the stage where no-one needs a foodbank.”

Nationally, the Trussell Trust gave out record numbers of food parcels from 2022-23 - almost three million.

It has joined with the Joseph Rowntree Foundation in calling on the Government to introduce an ‘Essentials Guarantee’ which would ensure Universal Credit payments provided enough to cover the cost of essentials such as food, utilities and vital household goods.

“The volunteers at Rutland Foodbank are working tirelessly to ensure help continues to be available, but the current situation is not one they can solve alone,” said Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie.

“For too long, some people have been going without because social security payments do not reflect life’s essential costs and people are being pushed deeper into hardship as a result.”