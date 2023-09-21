A foodbank is busier than ever as the service reaches its 10th anniversary this weekend.

Volunteers at Rutland Foodbank are saddened by the continued need for help but are confident they can offer a lifeline service for as long as it is needed.

In the last financial year, 2,123 people received emergency food parcels from the organisation. Referrals to the service have increased by 25 per cent since April and the number of people being supported has risen by 18 per cent, indicating a greater need among single-person households.

Rutland Foodbank's annual figures for 2022-23 revealed record numbers of people were fed in the county. Photo: Rutland Foodbank

Chairperson of trustees Ali Wainwright said: “A lot of people are still embarrassed to come to us for help but the cost of living is crushing. People just can’t cover the cost of food, bills and transport.

“It’s sad because there’s often an element of people feeling like that have failed, but most people come here through no fault of their own.

“It could be any of us and it frustrates me that some people have the impression we just help those who want to take benefits. I don’t think anyone chooses to be poor.”

Rutland Foodbank's annual figures for 2022-23 revealed record numbers of people were fed in the county. Photo: Rutland Foodbank

The Rutland Foodbank opened in September 2013 and is supported by the national Trussell Trust charity to provide emergency food parcels for people in crisis.

The local branch is financially secure and a combination of careful spending and regular financial support means it has currently stopped applying for outside grants.

Ali said: “There’s no point in us seeking grants when they could go to other Rutland charities in need.

“I think we can keep up with the growing demand for our services and having our own premises means we have the ability to increase our capacity if demand increases significantly.

“I can’t see the foodbank closing its doors for the foreseeable future but as a country we need a social security system which allows people can afford the basics.

“We reach our 10th birthday on Saturday (September 23) and I'm sure the founding volunteers never thought there would be an ongoing and increasing need for a foodbank 10 years on. Thank goodness they gave their time and skills so freely to establish the Rutland Foodbank. We are indebted to them.”

She added: “We continue to have lovely volunteers and we couldn’t do this without them. They are the people who make this great.

“It’s saddening that 10 years on we are busier than ever but we will be there to help people for as long as they need us.”

Donations for the foodbank can be delivered to 30 Melton Road, Oakham, on weekday mornings between 10am and midday. Thereis currently a shortage of UHT milk, tinned meat, pies and vegetables, noodles, pasta, rice, custard, crackers, cereal bars, toilet rolls, washing-up liquid, washing tablets, shower gel, soap. shaving foam and razors.